King Soopers to anchor Frederick’s Silverstone Marketplace shopping center

FREDERICK — King Soopers has signed on to build a new 123,000-square-foot grocery store that will serve as the anchor for Frederick’s new Silverstone Marketplace shopping center at the northwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and Colorado Highway 52.

In addition to the King Soopers, Silverstone Marketplace, which is being built by Evergreen Development Co., is expected to include about 75,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and commercial space, according to a Frederick news release.

The grocery store, which will add about 300 jobs to the community, is expected to break ground in the fall.

The Silverstone Marketplace development “will be one of the first and likely largest to materialize through the town’s combined comprehensive plan, water conservation plan and transportation master plan,” which were crafted alongside the 2021 creation of Frederick’s Economic Development Office, the town said.

Development, including roadway and utility improvements, will be conducted as part of a public-private partnership that includes Frederick, the Frederick Urban Renewal Authority, Silverstone Metropolitan District No. 3 and Evergreen.

“Residents in Frederick and the southern portion of the Carbon Valley have expressed a desire for expanded amenities, specifically the prospect of a grocery store,” Frederick Mayor Tracie Crites said. “This project exemplifies the relationship between economic and community vitality by targeting amenities and opportunities that support the community’s voice, enhance quality of life, and create a prosperous community.”