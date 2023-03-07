Uncle Benny’s receives nod from the Johnstown Town Council
JOHNSTOWN — Uncle Benny’s building-supply marketplace will soon have new life in a new location in Johnstown.
The Town Council on Monday unanimously approved the development plan for the new retail establishment, to be built on five acres of land just east of the Candlelight Dinner Theater near Johnson’s Corner.
Uncle Benny’s Building Supply LLC has been operated by the Ben Aste family for many years. It closed its location south of Loveland in April 2022, when Larimer County demanded changes or closure because of multiple years of building-code violations.
The company decided to relocate to a greenfield development in Johnstown. The Sandra L. Aste Revocable Trust bought the property from Johnson-Taylor Family Properties LLLP for $650,000.
Uncle Benny’s specializes in recycled building materials.
The new location will feature a 9,600-square-foot main building, a 3,900-square-foot auxiliary building to be leased to artists, builders and craftsmen who have items for sale, a covered outdoor marketplace, and five, three-sided covered structures that will store merchandise.
Its rear yard has functional storage and a loading area, according to Johnstown planning documents.
The development received unanimous approval from the Johnstown Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 15.
