Fort Collins Nissan owners buy additional adjacent property

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Nissan and Kia dealerships have taken another step in the eventual expansion of the dealerships on South College Avenue with the purchase of an additional, adjacent parcel of property.

Fort Collins Nissan is located at 5811 S. College Ave. — the dealership with the large American flag.

On Feb. 22, WWW Properties LLC, an entity connected with the Valley Motors Group auto dealerships owned by the Weibel family, bought 5817 S. College Ave., which has been the location of Bullhide 4X4 & Auto Accessories business. Seller was SSTM Investments LLC, which had been its owner since 2007, when it bought the building for $900,000. The transaction last month was valued at $3.066 million.

The Bullhide building was listed with Larimer County as metal frame, 13,868 square feet, and constructed in 1972. It sits on about 1.1 acres.

Valley Motors bought the Fort Collins Nissan and Kia dealerships in 2019 and then planned to bring the two dealerships adjacent to one another at the Nissan location. It bought a parcel of undeveloped land north of the Nissan dealership in 2020 for $1.325 million, property records show.

As city development records show, the original plan in 2021 was to build a new Nissan dealership building to the north of its current location, raze the Nissan dealership building and construct a new Kia dealership there. That plan had been working its way through planning and through Colorado Department of Transportation approvals to provide access points on U.S. Highway 287, including a signalized intersection that would align with Bueno Drive on the east side of South College.

The future of the existing location of Kia at 2849 S. College Ave. was not disclosed by its owners.

The purpose of the newest purchase to the south of the Nissan dealership is also uncertain. Dealership contacts did not return a call requesting information.