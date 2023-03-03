Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$2,100,000

8247 Three Eagles Drive

Fort Collins, CO 80528

Beds: 4 Total baths: 7 Sq. ft.: 7,299 Acres: 0.64 County: Larimer Year built: 2007 Property type: Single-family residence Garage spaces: 4 Amenities: Billiards area, wet bar, great room, theatre room, breakfast nook, study.

Luxury crafted home designed by John Rentfrow. New Roof, 3 New Furnaces, 2 New A/C units, 2 New Hot Water Heaters. The Blackstone model is a custom walkout ranch precisely placed with beautiful mountain and water views. The sound of running water surrounds the home with a front river water feature and back waterfall cascade around hot tub. The back gate opens to a walkway around the lake with two water fountains, and the serenity of a mature landscape surround. The covered back patio boasts an outdoor cooking area, Control 4 system, outdoor lighting, ceiling fans and two sided fireplace. The floorplan is open, inviting and warm with accents of wood beams, stone accents, a separate Dining Room, Library, Breakfast Nook, Center Island. The kitchen is designed with Thermador appliances, built-in espresso bar, 3 dishwashers, 3 ovens, granite counters and Handscraped Hickory Floors. All 4 bedrooms have large footprint and private en-suite baths. There is a billiards area, Wet Bar, Great Room and Theatre Room located at the Walk-out level. The home has outstanding storage and 2666 square foot heated garage.

Listing brokerage: Re/Max Alliance

Listing agent: Jenni Lee Stults, broker associate, 303-601-8744

View full listing here.