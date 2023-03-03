Loveland adds new downtown festival this summer

LOVELAND — A new summer event, One Sweet Summer: Summer Shindig, joins the list of events that will be offered in downtown Loveland this summer.

The new event will lead off on July 21 with live music from Grammy Award winning Americana band Reckless Kelly.

In addition, local craft breweries will offer session beers and food trucks will be available for the event.

For nearly 25 years, Reckless Kelly has performed Americana music — music with distinctive American roots. The group has its origins in Idaho with Cody and Willy Braun, the band’s co-founders.

They eventually moved to Oregon and then migrated to Austin, Texas, where they linked up with Jay Nazz. The three musicians rounded out the group with bassist Joe Miller and guitarist David Abeyta. Their work includes 2011’s Grammy-nominated Good Luck & True Love and 2013’s Grammy-winning Long Night Moon.

Sugar Britches will open the show with its blend of honky-tonk. Sugar Britches has been playing throughout Colorado and the West in bars, parking lots, weddings, bat mitzvahs, rodeos, amphitheaters, and theaters since 2017.

The event is free and open to the public.