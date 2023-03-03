Longmont’s Liqui-Lawn acquired by Washington firm

LONGMONT — Liqui-Lawn Inc., a Longmont-based lawn-care company that serves Boulder County and nearby communities such as Loveland, has been acquired by Washington-headquartered Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc.

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, came as a result of Liqui-Lawn owner Ed Gollaher reaching retirement age, according to a Senske news release.

“Senske was the right choice and its team made the selling process easy,” Gollaher said in the release. “I have no doubt that Liqui-Lawn customers and employees are in good hands.”

Senske will absorb the Liqui-Lawn workforce, the company said, and service will not be interrupted.

Since Senske entered the Colorado market about three years ago, the company has acquired six local companies. Liqui-Lawn is the first such acquisition in the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado.