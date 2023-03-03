Former Mainline Ale House building sells to another restaurant company
FORT COLLINS — An entity affiliated with a Boulder restaurant has purchased the two-story restaurant property at 125 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins for $4.825 million.
An entity listed as 125 S. College Ave FTC LLC bought the classic, 450-seat, 12,400-square-foot space on Feb. 27. That limited liability company lists an address of 1136 Pearl St., Suite 106, in Boulder, with Jonathan Banis of Boulder as the registered agent. Banis is also the registered agent for Holy Sushi Inc. at that same address. The restaurant at the address operates under the Japango name. Banis did not return a phone call Friday before publication time.
The property in Fort Collins has long served as a restaurant. The building was constructed in 1904 and remodeled multiple times. In recent history, it was owned by the Sutherland Family Partners LLLP, an entity that involved former Colorado State University professor Tom Sutherland, whose captivity in Lebanon was widely reported in the 1980s.
The Sutherlands sold the property in 2013 for $2.4 million to two companies, one of which transferred its shares in the property to 125 South College Ave LLC in 2019. 125 South College Ave was an entity that also owns the Breckenridge/Wynkoop brewery in Denver; it established Mainline Ale House at that location. When Mainline closed, it became The Rove, which bore the brunt of the pandemic shutdowns and didn’t recover.
The Rove subleased the space to the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant when the Rio was rebuilding its restaurant after a kitchen fire.
A Fort Collins company, Revel Resources LLC, was listed as the property owner beginning in 2021, and it sold the building to the current owner.
FORT COLLINS — An entity affiliated with a Boulder restaurant has purchased the two-story restaurant property at 125 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins for $4.825 million.
An entity listed as 125 S. College Ave FTC LLC bought the classic, 450-seat, 12,400-square-foot space on Feb. 27. That limited liability company lists an address of 1136 Pearl St., Suite 106, in Boulder, with Jonathan Banis of Boulder as the registered agent. Banis is also the registered agent for Holy Sushi Inc. at that same address. The restaurant at the address operates under the Japango name. Banis did not return a phone call…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.