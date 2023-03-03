Former Mainline Ale House building sells to another restaurant company

FORT COLLINS — An entity affiliated with a Boulder restaurant has purchased the two-story restaurant property at 125 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins for $4.825 million.

An entity listed as 125 S. College Ave FTC LLC bought the classic, 450-seat, 12,400-square-foot space on Feb. 27. That limited liability company lists an address of 1136 Pearl St., Suite 106, in Boulder, with Jonathan Banis of Boulder as the registered agent. Banis is also the registered agent for Holy Sushi Inc. at that same address. The restaurant at the address operates under the Japango name. Banis did not return a phone call Friday before publication time.

The property in Fort Collins has long served as a restaurant. The building was constructed in 1904 and remodeled multiple times. In recent history, it was owned by the Sutherland Family Partners LLLP, an entity that involved former Colorado State University professor Tom Sutherland, whose captivity in Lebanon was widely reported in the 1980s.

The Sutherlands sold the property in 2013 for $2.4 million to two companies, one of which transferred its shares in the property to 125 South College Ave LLC in 2019. 125 South College Ave was an entity that also owns the Breckenridge/Wynkoop brewery in Denver; it established Mainline Ale House at that location. When Mainline closed, it became The Rove, which bore the brunt of the pandemic shutdowns and didn’t recover.

The Rove subleased the space to the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant when the Rio was rebuilding its restaurant after a kitchen fire.

A Fort Collins company, Revel Resources LLC, was listed as the property owner beginning in 2021, and it sold the building to the current owner.