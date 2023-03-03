EDCC names new leadership, board members

DENVER — Drew Kramer, economic development program manager at Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, will chair the 2023 board for the Economic Development Council of Colorado. Stacy Brown, formerly Stacy Miller, of the town of Windsor will move to the position of immediate past chair.

Other key changes for this year’s board include:

Adam Krueger, economic development deputy director for the city of Thornton, will join the executive committee.

New regional representatives to board are: Metro representative, Wendi Nafziger, business development manager for the city of Commerce City and formerly an economic development manager in Longmont; Northwest representative, Shannon Scott, economic development manager with the city of Craig; Northeast representative, Tyler Purvis, community development director/assistant city manager with the city of Brush; Southwest representative, Emily Lashbrooke, executive director for Pagosa Springs Community Development; Southwest representative, Brian Rose, deputy director for Region 9; Southeast representative, Danelle Berg, economic development coordinator for Otero County; and Southeast representative, Sara Lobato, Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone administrator for El Paso County.

Blair Lichtenfels, shareholder with law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, will hold a special appointment seat on the board.

Additional ex-officio appointments will include Glenn Plagens, CEO of Manufacturer’s Edge; Steve Boice, business finance manager for Colorado Housing and Finance Authority; and Melissa Martin, director of workforce development for the Colorado Community College System.

“Every year Colorado faces a number of challenges in managing growth and diversifying its economic base — both modern challenges, such as ensuring adequate broadband resources in rural areas, and age-old challenges, such as ensuring educational opportunities and affordable housing for the workforce,” Kramer said in a written statement. “EDCC stays equipped to face those challenges by continually adding new talent to its board, and the team we have this year certainly brings the skills and dedication to strengthen the economic development climate and help Colorado move forward.”