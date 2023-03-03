AG: Grand jury indicts couple in Home Depot theft scheme

DENVER — A Colorado grand jury has indicted Mario Timothy Hehr and Alexandra Gaiswinkler “for allegedly carrying out an organized retail theft scheme involving The Home Depot stores in Adams, Jefferson, Boulder, Broomfield, and Weld counties, and pawning or selling the stolen items for their own personal benefit,” according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The indictment alleges that between December 2021 and September 2022 the couple “collaborated with each other to steal more than $39,000 in high-end tools and merchandise from The Home Depot retail stores and used their connections through pawn shops and other affiliations to execute an organized retail crime scheme.”

As part of the scheme, Weiser’s office alleges that “Hehr would enter stores, use cutter­­­s to cut security cables from high-end tools, conceal the tools in a tote or garbage bin, and then exit the store with the tote or bin without paying for the merchandise. Hehr would depart from the stores in a distinctive blue and white van. This activity was captured on surveillance cameras. On at least one occasion, Gaiswinkler was the getaway driver.”

The stolen items would then be pawned, the government alleges.

“Colorado businesses have lost millions in inventory to sophisticated crime rings, threatening greater safety risks to retail store employees and higher prices for consumers. Working with our law enforcement partners, my office is committed to combating organized retail theft and holding criminals accountable for the harm they cause businesses, employees, and consumers throughout the state,” Weiser said in a prepared statement.

Both defendants are in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.