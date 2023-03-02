Vail shakes up C-suite with COO taking over leadership of mountain division

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is moving its chief operating officer Bill Rock into a role as the president of its mountain division.

He takes over for James O’Donnell, who is leaving his job at Vail on Friday, the company said in a news release.

Rock joined Vail Resorts in 2010 as chief operating officer of the company’s Northstar California Resort.

“Bill has a long, successful track record in the ski industry, spanning nearly three decades, and a deep understanding of operational excellence,” Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch said in the release. “Bill has led multiple resorts, entire regions, and some of the most transformative projects in our company’s history, and I am confident he will be successful as the president of our mountain division, leading our 41 mountain resorts and the team of incredible leaders we have across our operations.”

In the release, Vail said, “Until Rock is effective in his new role, the company’s chief operating officers of the West, Rockies and East divisions will report to Lynch as the company’s mountain resorts finish the winter 2022-23 season.”