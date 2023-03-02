Longtime Lafayette coffee shop Cannon Mine closes

LAFAYETTE — Cannon Mine Coffee, a coffee shop in Lafayette with a bar and live music, served its last cup of joe this week.

The South Public Road business has closed, Cannon Mine’s owners said in a Facebook post announcing the shuttering, a “heartbreaking” decision made, in part, due to impacts of COVID-19.

“The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on us from which we haven’t recovered,” the post said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll return in some shape or form in the years to come. We believe anything is possible when you have the love, commitment, and care of a community like Cannon Mine’s — the people who have laughed, danced, chatted, sang, or shared a coffee here — all the while becoming significant parts of each other’s lives.”

Cannon Mine opened in 1995, and John Cumalat took over ownership in 2013, according to the coffee shop’s still active website. Longtime employee Leah Olsen joined the ownership team in 2020.

“Cannon Mine’s legacy runs deep in the roots of Lafayette, this building, and the coffee lovers, musicians, artists, baristas, locals, visitors, families, and friends who have frequented it over the years,” the owners posted on Facebook. “Many of us have found second homes at our tables, on “stage,” or behind the counter. But the connections made among the people here are the kind that last a lifetime. Thank you for these incredible years of love and joy — and badass coffee.”