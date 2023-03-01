Curtis Park Deli opens in Boulder on Friday

Curtis Park Deli brings its line of deli sandwiches to Boulder. Courtesy Curtis Park.

BOULDER — Denver-based Curtis Park Deli will open its third location, this one in Boulder, on Friday.

Partners Michael Reif and Dashiell (Dash) Harrison have secured a location at 3000 Pearl Parkway, Suite 1300, inside the Reve Boulder Apartments.

“As a CU alum, I’ve been trying to bring the brand to Boulder for some time. The Boulder community is a great fit for how we like to run our business — focusing on high quality, hyper local ingredients, and over the top customer service,” Michael Reif, founding partner, said in a written statement.

Harrison said the location was “a no brainer.” It is across from the Google campus in an area being developed with more office buildings and apartments.

The new Boulder location offers pickup, catering and third-party delivery, has 25 dine-in seats available and features a mural of the Boulder mountains and foothills from artist Kamla Presswalla, who painted the walls at the two restaurants in Denver.