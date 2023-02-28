Pickle Barrel to reopen March 15
FORT COLLINS — The B&B Pickle Barrel, which closed in August, will reopen under new ownership March 15.
Local restaurateurs Mike Falco and Jeremy Tand, an investment team of Colorado State University Alumni including Mike Jensen, and local music venue owner and CSU professor Dani Grant, are the new owners.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the next chapter of the Pickle Barrel,” Falco said in a press statement. “As Fort Collins small business owners, we deeply love this community and are excited to bring back a restaurant that has meant so much to so many in the area.”
The new owners are restoring the physical space and its community-minded operation. “We have a lot of plans to support and involve the community,” said Grant. “We are bringing back the treasured Pickle Barrel atmosphere along with many of the classic sandwich recipes that were fan favorites.”
The B&B Pickle Barrel has ties to the Colorado State University student population. “As alumni, we are proud to breathe new life into a Fort Collins institution where so many great memories were created,” said Jensen.
The owners will also expand the operation with a beer garden behind the restaurant, add a food truck, live music and a festival presence, Falco said.
The Pickle Barrel is set to re-open March 15, with a grand opening celebration slated for May 3, which will be the restaurant’s 35th anniversary.
