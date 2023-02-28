Fox Meadows apartments in Fort Collins sells for $36.8M
FORT COLLINS — A Lakewood company with apartment and business park properties in several locations of the metropolitan area has purchased the Fox Meadows Apartments at 3644 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins.
The property is at the corner of Timberline and Horsetooth roads in east Fort Collins. The property sold for $36.8 million.
Buyer of the property was Fox Meadows LLC, a company registered to a residential address, 791 Kendall Court, in Lakewood. Vicky Pelton is listed as the registered agent. She also is the registered agent for multiple properties elsewhere in the region.
Seller was FM Fort Collins LP, a limited partnership with principal address at 16A Inverness Place East in Englewood. J. Marc Hendricks of Greenwood Village is the registered agent.
