Meyer Natural Foods hires Cargill prez as CEO
LOVELAND — Meyer Natural Foods LLC, a Loveland-based supplier of organic beef, has hired John Keating as its new CEO.
Keating, a Texas native, was most recently the president of business operations and supply chain at food giant Cargill Inc., according to a Meyer news release. He retired from that position last year and has been consulting with Meyer in recent months.
“With today’s challenging markets and economic pressures, I know we need an industry veteran to help drive growth and progress at Meyer Natural Foods,” Meyer founder Bob Meyer said in the release. “John brings the right mix of industry experience, customer focus, and personal integrity I desire to lead Meyer Natural Foods forward. John shares my commitment to producing the highest quality and best tasting products with a commitment to environmentally sound practices, humane animal treatment, and personal and professional integrity.”
