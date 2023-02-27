Front Range Laboratories acquired by New Jersey pharmacy
LOVELAND — Front Range Laboratories Inc., a Loveland pharmaceutical testing company, has been acquired by New Jersey-based Wedgewood Pharmacy, which specializes in custom-compounded medications for animals.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Wedgewood Pharmacy and [its affiliates] are significant clients of Front Range Laboratories,” Wedgewood CEO Marcy Bliss said in a prepared statement. “As we expand our reach in different sectors of compounding pharmacy, upcoming regulatory changes will increase demand across our companies for sterility and stability testing. By investing in a proven, high-quality in-house testing laboratory, we will be able to decrease testing turnaround time, better control our costs, and gain greater flexibility to respond rapidly to changes in demand. We will, of course, continue to do business with other specialized, high-quality testing laboratories.”
Wedgewood said it plans to maintain FRL’s brand, “which is respected throughout the compounding pharmacy profession as a high-quality service provider.”
FRL founders Michael Travis and Jennifer Travis “will remain with the business and be part of the Wedgewood Pharmacy organization,” the company said.
