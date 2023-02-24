Boulder Arts Commission offers performers free space at eTown

BOULDER — Boulder Arts Commission is offering up to 12 days per year of free performance space usage at eTown, a multi-purpose building in downtown Boulder on Spruce Street that serves as a music venue.

“While costs have gone up since the pandemic, eTown recognizes the need for access to affordable spaces for both performing and rehearsing in Boulder,” eTown founder Nick Forster said in a prepared statement. “With that in mind, eTown is proud to support our thriving arts community.” Program guidelines, eligibility, and applications can be found at the Boulder Office of Arts and Culture webpage.