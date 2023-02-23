Vail chooses T-Mobile for slopeside wireless

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has contracted with T-Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: TMUS) to bring 5G wireless connectivity at its ski areas.

Terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.

“At Vail Resorts, we are constantly thinking about how to provide the best possible employee and guest experience,” Vail chief marketing officer Ryan Bennett said in a prepared statement. “We feel confident T-Mobile will improve coverage and capacity across our North American resorts – allowing us to explore more innovations like our Mobile Pass and Lift Ticket feature rolling out next season, as well as operate even more efficiently with better-connected teams.”

