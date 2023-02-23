Danone North America to build new $65M production line

BROOMFIELD — Danone North America, a food and beverage producer headquartered in Broomfield, is investing $65 million to build a new bottle production line in Jacksonville, Florida.

The facility will provide increased production capacity for Danone’s coffee and creamer brands such as International Delight, Silk and SToK.

The expansion is expected to create 40 new jobs.

“We are delighted to announce this investment in our North American business, which will allow us to capitalize on consumer demand in key beverage categories including coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, and ready-to-drink coffee, while also supporting our long-term growth agenda,” Danone executive Shane Grant said in a prepared statement. “This investment will help us keep our products on our customers’ shelves and give more American consumers the Danone products they love.”

