Colorado bankruptcies increase 8% in January

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcies increased 8.2% in January compared with the same period a year ago, but filings were mostly flat in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 343 bankruptcy filings in January, compared with 317 in January 2022.

The state recorded 5,092 bankruptcy filings in 2022, compared with 6,281 in 2021.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: