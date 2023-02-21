Full-day workshop for startup nonprofits set for March 3

FORT COLLINS — The final day of the Founded in FoCo event for startups March 1-3 will be dedicated to nonprofit organizations in Northern Colorado, the event sponsors have announced.

The schedule for Friday, March 3, will include free workshops, consulting and networking opportunities for the nonprofit community, with the goal of helping them build on a strong organizational foundation.

The day for nonprofits will wrap up the three-day event formerly known as Fort Collins Startup Week, which is dedicated to new businesses in the region. It will feature more than 50 speakers across sectors and industries, with topics including scaling a business, leadership, marketing, fundraising and sales.

The nonprofit sector comprises the third largest workforce in the United States. In 2020, nonprofits contributed 5.9% to the U.S. gross domestic product, but the failure rate for nonprofits is extremely high. Organizers say that Founded In FoCo’s “Nonprofit Track” is designed to help nonprofit leaders build solid, sustainable organizations that can serve their communities over the long haul.

“It can be lonely to be a nonprofit leader,” said Kim Fisher, CEO of Vision Catalyst. “You not only manage your programs, but need to raise the funds at the same time. This event will be a great opportunity to connect with people that understand the unique challenges you face in your work.”

Nonprofit Day will also feature a one-hour nonprofit consultant “speed-dating” event at noon, as well as a free networking luncheon catered by FoCo Café.

The day will begin with three morning sessions for startup nonprofits and anyone thinking about starting a nonprofit organization. The afternoon sessions will focus on educating established nonprofits on building and operating their organizations like a for-profit business, which makes it more sustainable.

Speakers will include Fisher as well as Hannay Casey, associate program manager at the Bohemian Foundation; Chris Imsland, principal owner at Imsland Consulting; Denichiro “Denny” Otsuga, director of venture community development at the Rockies Venture Club; Carol Bennis, principal consultant at Riverside Consulting Partners; and Elizabeth Martin, director of strategy and development at the Fort Collins Museum of Art.