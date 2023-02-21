Economist Silverstein to headline Longmont EDP summit

LONGMONT — Patty Silverstein, president and chief economist at Development Research Partners, will give the keynote address at Longmont Economic Development Partnership’s annual Advance Longmont Economic Summit, set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Local business leaders will also participate in several panels on Longmont’s economic environment.

“This is a chance to learn from leaders in our community about where we’ve come, where we’re going, and how we can come together to support Longmont’s unique business ecosystem and continue to make our city the thriving and innovative place that it is,” LEDP interim CEO Stephanie Pitts-Noggle said in a prepared statement.For additional details and registration, click here.