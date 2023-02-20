Silvis Materials wins $400K in grants to develop biomaterials

BOULDER — Silvis Materials Inc., a Boulder-based company that is developing plant-derived cellulose materials to replace plastics in packaging and building materials, has been awarded a pair of grants that total more than $400,000.

The company received an advanced industries award of $150,000 from the Colorado Department of Economic Development and International Trade, along with $255,810 from the National Science Foundation’s Small Business Innovation Research program.

“The grant will support Silvis’ efforts to reduce dependence on petroleum, which is the major cause of global warming, to create sustainable and biodegradable materials for use in packaging and building materials,” Silvis said in a news release.

Patty Ferreira, who co-founded the company with Scott Pearce, was a 2022 graduate of the Techstars Industries of the Future program, according to a company news release.