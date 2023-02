Colorado consumer watchdog agency sues Xcel

DENVER — Colorado Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate is mounting a legal challenge to a decision by the state’s Public Utilities Commission to award Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) $2 million in legal expenses that the utility spent trying to win approval for a recent rate hike.

Expenses paid out by the PUC are typically tacked on to customers’ bills, according to a Denver Post report.