North Boulder Branch Library to break ground

BOULDER — Crews are ready to begin construction at the North Boulder Branch Library at 4500 13th St.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The $12.5 million project, expected to be finished early next year, will be paid for through several public tax and fee buckets. North Boulder Branch Library will be about 12,000 square feet.

The library branch building was designed by Work Architecture Co. and will be constructed by Fransen Pittman Construction Co.

“We are excited to be at this pivotal moment,” Boulder library director David Farnan said in a prepared statement. “While construction inevitably creates some temporary inconveniences, we are eager for the result. The NoBo Branch Library will be a beautiful and welcoming space that supports our community’s love of learning, demonstrates our commitment to convenient and accessible public amenities, and celebrates the diverse experiences and cultures in Boulder.”