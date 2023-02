Adeo votes to renovate Hope Apartments in Greeley

GREELEY – The board of directors of nonprofit Adeo has voted to move forward with plans to convert the Hope Apartments in Greeley to a supportive living program for people with brain injuries.

Although the decision offers support to an underserved population, the Greeley Tribune reports that the renovation also means forcing 28 tenants, many of whom live with disabilities, to find alternate housing.