Real Estate & Construction  February 13, 2023

Shrinking pie for real-estate agents

BizWest Staff

The hot real-estate market during the pandemic drew many people into the market. But now that activity has cooled because of higher interest rates, according to The Denver Post, many of those who had hoped to make a living helping others buy and sell homes may be left with a smaller slice of the pie.

