 February 13, 2023

FoCo may ask voters for money

BizWest Staff

FORT COLLINS – Facing an annual deficit ranging from $30 million to $45.7 million annually, Fort Collins’ city staff is working with the city council to reduce it. According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, that may result in a proposed tax increase on the November ballot..

As yet, city staff isn’t sure what it will bring to council. 

