NoCo Unify awards impact grants

FORT COLLINS — NOCO Unify, a nonprofit organization that raises money for charities serving kids in Northern Colorado, has delivered three 2022 Impact Grants and committed to $305,000 for awarding in 2023.

Checks for $50,000 each were awarded to the Center for Family Outreach, CASA of Larimer County and Northern Colorado Youth for Christ, representing 2022 commitments. The organization has awarded more than $5 million since its launch in May 2007.

In 2023, organizations receiving Impact Grants are ChildSafe, Matthews House and Weld/Greeley Habitat for Humanity, with a total of $305,000 committed to Northern Colorado organizations.

Impact Grants are intended for major capital projects, major infrastructure purchases, and participation and collaboration projects among organizations

NoCo Unify hosts annual events to raise money for child-based nonprofits in Northern Colorado, including the Down and Derby Party, the Kids Classic Golf Tournament and the Suitcase Party.

Events scheduled for 2023 include:

The Down and Derby Party, May 6.

The Kids Classic Golf Tournament, June 26.

The Suitcase Party, Aug. 18.

Tickets and sponsorships for the events are available at nocounify.org or by contacting Keller Taylor at unifypresident@gmail.com or 970-518-5131.