Nonprofits  February 11, 2023

Human Bean, Colorado Eagles raise money for patient fund

BizWest Staff

A partnership between Human Bean Northern Colorado and the Colorado Eagles raised $4,910 for UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund. A check for that amount was presented to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Feb. 1.

From Jan. 1-21, 100% of proceeds from the Human Bean’s Honey & Lavender Latte was donated to the Foundation’s fund. During the promotion, the Human Bean also displayed window clings at each of its locations promoting the Colorado Eagles Fight Cancer game on Jan. 14. The window clings featured a QR code that customers could use to purchase tickets. Five dollars from ticket purchases made through scanning that QR code also went to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

