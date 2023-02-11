Daniels Fund awarded $63.8M in grants in 2022

DENVER — The Daniels Fund distributed $63.8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in 2022. Awards included $48.8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, as well as to select national organizations, and $15 million in scholarships to students throughout the four-state region.

The Daniels Fund makes grants in eight funding areas as directed by its founder, Bill Daniels: aging, amateur sports, disabilities, drug and alcohol addiction, early childhood education, homeless and disadvantaged, K-12 education reform, and youth development. More details are available on each of the grant funding areas at www.danielsfund.org/grants.A list of nonprofits that were awarded grants in 2022 for programs serving people in Colorado, is available here.