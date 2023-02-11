ChildSafe to hold craft-beer tasting event on Valentine’s Day

FORT COLLINS — ChildSafe, a local nonprofit that provides therapy for survivors of childhood trauma and abuse, has announced a new fundraising event: For the Love of Beer, to take place Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

The craft-beer tasting at Block One, 428 Linden St., features 16 local brewers, each pouring unlimited tastes of at least two brands. Additionally, local restaurants and caterers will provide appetizers and desserts.. Featured breweries include Black Bottle, Coopersmith’s, Envy, Equinox, Gilded Goat, Horse & Dragon, Jessup Farm, Maxline, Mythmaker, New Belgium, Odell, Peculier, Purpose, Rally King, Snowbank and Zwei.

“This is a great event for craft beer lovers, Valentines, Galentines, or Palentines,” ChildSafe executive director Kathleen Baumgardner said in a prepared statement. “With several breweries bringing exclusive beers, it’s a night not to be missed. We’ll also be raffling off exciting prizes, including a stay at a $1.3M condo in Breckenridge.”

Tickets are limited to For the Love of Beer, with information available here.