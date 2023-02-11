Blue Foundation to award $12,500 in scholarships

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation will offer $12,500 in higher-education scholarships in 2023 to members of the credit union.

Six scholarships of $2,000 each — through the Blue Foundation Scholarship in memory of Myrtle Knight — will be awarded to high school seniors who are members of Blue Federal Credit Union. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500 will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.

“One of our favorite activities of the year at the Blue Foundation is reviewing all the applicants for the scholarships,” Blue Foundation president Jim Wood said in a prepared statement. “We are always blown away with the caliber of students that apply. Blue Foundation is excited to once again be a part of the scholarship selection process.”

Applicants must be members of Blue Federal Credit Union, have a share savings account in their own name, graduate from a U.S. accredited school or home school in the spring of 2023, plan to attend a trade school, college, or university in the fall of 2024, and completely fill out and return the Blue Foundation Scholarship Application by April 1, 2023.

“As Blue Federal Credit Union has grown, we are excited to continue our support of our youngest credit union members,” Stephanie Teubner, president and CEO at Blue Federal Credit Union, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to awarding scholarships to our young members poised to discover their pathways to possibilities through educational pursuits.”The Blue Scholarship application and full details can be found at www.bluefoundation.blue/scholarship .