Boulder, state selected for program to promote high-quality jobs
BOULDER — The city of Boulder and the state of Colorado have been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America’s Good Jobs & Equity Project, a program to promote high-quality jobs.
The initiative — backed by the New York-based Families and Workers Fund — will help 12 jurisdictions implement innovative job-quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies, according to a press release.
“We are excited about this opportunity as the City of Boulder is committed to providing equitable access to high-quality jobs,” Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a prepared statement. “Participation in the Good Jobs & Equity Project will provide access to resources to further the city’s ongoing efforts to improve recruitment, retention and the diversity of its workforce.”
The Good Jobs & Equity Project seeks to rethink what makes a good job and equitable employment.
“For decades, governments have focused mostly on the quantity of jobs created, not the quality of those jobs. But that is changing — these 12 communities are taking steps to lift wages, improve benefits, provide stable schedules, and ensure voice, dignity and purpose,” said Michele Jolin, CEO and co-founder of Results for America. “We look forward to helping leaders use evidence-based strategies to create high-quality jobs for their residents and build more vibrant and sustainable communities for all.”
Selected jurisdictions include:
- City of Atlanta.
- Baltimore County, Maryland.
- City of Boulder.
- Clark County, Nevada.
- State of Colorado.
- City of Durham, North Carolina.
- Hillsborough County, Florida.
- King County, Washington.
- Los Angeles County.
- City of Philadelphia.
- City of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- Washington County, Oregon.
Jurisdictions will receive tools, resources and skills needed to build and use evidence and data to create high-quality jobs, including focuses on procurement, human-resource practices, policy and empowerment.