Boulder, state selected for program to promote high-quality jobs

BOULDER — The city of Boulder and the state of Colorado have been selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America’s Good Jobs & Equity Project, a program to promote high-quality jobs.

The initiative — backed by the New York-based Families and Workers Fund — will help 12 jurisdictions implement innovative job-quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies, according to a press release.

“We are excited about this opportunity as the City of Boulder is committed to providing equitable access to high-quality jobs,” Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a prepared statement. “Participation in the Good Jobs & Equity Project will provide access to resources to further the city’s ongoing efforts to improve recruitment, retention and the diversity of its workforce.”

The Good Jobs & Equity Project seeks to rethink what makes a good job and equitable employment.

“For decades, governments have focused mostly on the quantity of jobs created, not the quality of those jobs. But that is changing — these 12 communities are taking steps to lift wages, improve benefits, provide stable schedules, and ensure voice, dignity and purpose,” said Michele Jolin, CEO and co-founder of Results for America. “We look forward to helping leaders use evidence-based strategies to create high-quality jobs for their residents and build more vibrant and sustainable communities for all.”

Selected jurisdictions include:

City of Atlanta.

Baltimore County, Maryland.

City of Boulder.

Clark County, Nevada.

State of Colorado.

City of Durham, North Carolina.

Hillsborough County, Florida.

King County, Washington.

Los Angeles County.

City of Philadelphia.

City of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Washington County, Oregon.

Jurisdictions will receive tools, resources and skills needed to build and use evidence and data to create high-quality jobs, including focuses on procurement, human-resource practices, policy and empowerment.