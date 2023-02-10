Barbecue restaurant to locate at Future Legends

Future Legends Complex is a 118-acre complex that includes a stadium and athletic fields, along with an indoor sports arena. It also will include hotels and multiple restaurants. Courtesy Future Legends.

WINDSOR — Rolling Smoke BBQ, with four locations in the metropolitan area, will make its first foray into Northern Colorado with a location at the Future Legends Complex in Windsor.

Rolling Smoke prides itself on down-home barbecue with an emphasis on Southern-style home cooking. The restaurant started as a food truck in March of 2014 in Denver and opened its first brick and mortar in the Stanley Marketplace in 2017. It also has locations in Golden, Centennial and Wheat Ridge.

“We are thrilled to open our first location outside the Denver area and bring our barbecue to the Northern Colorado community,” Terry Walsh, owner and founder of Rolling Smoke, said in a written statement.

Walsh hails from Oklahoma. His interest in barbecue began in his backyard.

“The Future Legends staff’s vision and foresight in bringing such an amazing concept to the region felt like the right fit when we toured the grounds of what we feel like will be the premier sports complex not only in Colorado but the entire country as well,” Walsh said. “We are all excited to continue the expansion of Rolling Smoke BBQ and Future Legends is the perfect fit for our culture and values.”