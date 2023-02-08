United Way of Weld County adds executive positions

GREELEY — United Way of Weld County has named a vice president of community impact, vice president of philanthropy and chief operating officer.

“I am excited to share that United Way recently hired two new executive level staff and has changed the responsibilities of a third,” Melanie Woolman, United Way’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

Ernest Cienfuegos-Baca began serving as the lead staff for direct service programs and community investments, while Travis Hitt is overseeing United Way community fundraising efforts, Woolman said.

Cienfuegos-Baca has worked with the developmentally disabled, older adults, migrant farmworkers, families on public assistance, at-risk youth, households experiencing homelessness and individuals in the criminal justice system during his 25 years with nonprofit organizations.

Cienfuegos-Baca was most recently the Greeley-based Jobs of Hope executive director, providing housing and employment support to those recently released from incarceration. He previously served as the operations manager at Catholic Charities Guadalupe Community Center.

Hitt earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Northern Colorado, worked as a youth hockey coach at the Greeley Ice Haus and served as a psychology intern with Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County.

After transitioning to club house director and managing different locations around Weld County, Hitt served Boys & Girls Clubs in California and Colorado Springs. In 2018, he became the vice president of marketing and engagement with Boys & Girls Clubs in Weld County, leading fundraising events such as Elegant Night and Dancing with the Weld County Stars, while increasing overall revenue.

Lyle SmithGraybeal, with more than a decade of experience in different roles at United Way of Weld County, will serve as chief operating officer.

“Lyle’s grasp of United Way’s community role and organizational operations will allow me to maximize my time in community engagement and leadership and for being with donors and other stakeholders,” Woolman said. “I am incredibly excited for what this executive team and all of our board of directors and staff members, donors and volunteers will do together in upcoming months and years.”