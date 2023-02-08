Office-themed sex club is illegal, Centennial says

This story first appeared on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

A bland and beige office building in a retail sector of Centennial would seem an unlikely location for the largest sex club in the state and one operating outside the bounds of law.

But in court documents Monday, the City of Centennial alleged that is exactly what has operated beyond the nondescript exterior of 6886 S. Yosemite St. for the past six months.

Online, The Office Social Club has been indiscreet. It is an office-themed adult swingers’ club where members, who pay $200 per month to join after passing a background check, can come and go 24/7 using fingerprint recognition devices, according to the club’s website.

That website also called The Office “the largest adult-themed venue in the state with 16 different rooms,” including a fake doctor’s office, classroom and, of course, an office.

Office puns abound. Members are encouraged to “pencil in their closest colleagues” and party in the club’s “conference rooms” or at its “company-wide office holiday parties.” The club’s “office rules” are to ensure “you get the experience (or position) that you want.”

The Office’s website went offline after BusinessDen asked the club about it Tuesday.

The club takes laws around consent seriously, according to its defunct website. It has strict “always ask first” and “no means no” policies and will notify police if necessary.

But Centennial says it has been ignoring a different kind of law: zoning.

According to a lawsuit it filed against The Office and The Office’s landlord, the city’s dispute with the club dates back to February 2022, when The Office’s attorney informed Centennial in writing that there were plans for a private club at 6886 S. Yosemite St.

“My client would not be serving alcohol and will not be offering any sexually oriented business services. It will allow consenting adults to engage with one another as they wish,” attorney Jean Smith Gonnell with Gonnell Law in Denver wrote, according to the lawsuit.

The city refused to designate The Office as a private club since it would be a for-profit business and not serve a common purpose, according to Centennial’s lawsuit.

In early August, The Office opened anyway. The city sent a cease-and-desist order to Smith Gonnell on Aug. 5 but that was ignored, the city alleges in court documents.

“We will be responding to the recently filed complaint by the City of Centennial and we will be working with them to resolve any misunderstanding,” Smith Gonnell said Tuesday.