Johnstown considers incentives for a Kroger fulfillment center
JOHNSTOWN — The Johnstown Town Council tonight will consider whether to extend incentives to the Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to establish an ecommerce fresh food distribution center.
The center, described as a 55,000-square-foot facility in the Trade@2534 development that United Properties Development LLC is building at 4151 Ronald Reagan Blvd., would be “the first in Colorado that will work in conjunction with its [Kroger’s] existing ‘hub’ fulfillment center near the Denver metro area,” documents in the town council’s meeting packet said.
Kroger has spun off the development into its Kroger Fulfillment Network LLC division.
The capital investment for the project will be $3.5 million, and a start date for operations was forecast to be the end of the first quarter of this year.
The company predicted that it would hire 160 workers and promised as part of the proposed incentive deal to have hired at least 100 workers by June 30, 2024.
The town, if the council approves, will offer a 50% personal property tax rebate for a term of 10 years and a one-time 75% rebate of building permit fees paid during the construction period.
The topic is item 16 on tonight’s agenda.
JOHNSTOWN — The Johnstown Town Council tonight will consider whether to extend incentives to the Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to establish an ecommerce fresh food distribution center.
The center, described as a 55,000-square-foot facility in the Trade@2534 development that United Properties Development LLC is building at 4151 Ronald Reagan Blvd., would be “the first in Colorado that will work in conjunction with its [Kroger’s] existing ‘hub’ fulfillment center near the Denver metro area,” documents in the town council’s meeting packet said.
Kroger has spun off the development into its Kroger Fulfillment Network LLC division.
The capital investment for the project will be…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.