CSU, Innosphere name 2023 REACH cohort

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures and Colorado State University have named 14 startup and scaleup companies to its 2023 REACH incubator program.

REACH stands for Regional Energy Accelerator for Commercializing Hard-Tech. The accelerator provides tech-based consulting, prototyping, testing, techno-economic analysis support, market research, and other support services to startup companies throughout mid-America. Teams receive 12 months of support at no cost.

REACH receives support through the Office of Technology Transitions, which serves as the central hub for the technology transfer activities across the U.S. Department of Energy’s research and development enterprise. REACH also receives support from the CSU Energy Institute, Innosphere Ventures, the Colorado Energy Research Collaboratory, and 20 university partners and referring institutions.

“The Rocky Mountains Great Plains region is a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation in the energy sector. With renowned research universities and DOE National Labs, as well as a plethora of entrepreneurial talent, the 15-state region is a prime location for hardtech startups. However, despite these assets, there is a lack of unified support for early-stage founders emerging from the region,” Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO, said in a written statement. “That is where Innosphere can play a key part.”

The 14 companies accepted into the 2023 REACH Energy Accelerator Cohort include:

AL-POWER LLC — A clean hydrogen fuel and healthy alternative plant-based products company using green algae as a production source.

Hawk Spider Energy Corp. — A company that builds modular, long-duration energy storage systems for power producers and large electricity consumers.

Spark Ionx — A company develops ion exchange membranes for electrolyzers, fuel cells, flow batteries, and electrodialysis.

Avivid Water Technology — A sustainable water treatment company that reclaims water for reuse or release from heavily contaminated industrial wastewater with its patented technologies.

Accessible Atomization — Provides access to in-house atomization capabilities at an affordable cost with no facility modifications.

Blaze Energy Technologies — An enterprise that unlocks the benefits of ammonia for de-carbonization of heavy industry and commercial transport.

New Iridium — This firm decarbonizes the chemical industry using light-driven photocatalysis technology.

HyET NoCarbon USA — Provides decentralized disruptive hydrogen supply solutions and carbon dioxide conversion by using catalytic membrane reactors.

KineticCore Solutions — KCS offers a leap forward in non-chemical energy storage, creating a deployable, cost-competitive alternative to stationary Li-ion battery systems for commercial and industrial applications

AlvMat — This company works to improve the indoor living environment and air quality, using advanced material technology in a sustainable and energy-efficient way.

PlantMadeWorks Inc. — PlantMade is a biotechnology/synthetic biology company developing sustainable technologies for climate change and fresh water.

Fuel the World — Designs modular and electrified systems for wastewater treatment and resource recovery.

Designs modular and electrified systems for wastewater treatment and resource recovery. Flow Aluminium — Provides low-cost energy storage systems for electric vehicles and microgrids.

New American Fabric — Creates antimicrobial textiles using organic fibers.