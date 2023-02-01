Flourish Medical hires new chief executive

BOULDER — Flourish Medical LLC, a medical device-maker focused on womens’ urinary incontinence products, has hired Joanne Rupprecht as its new CEO.

Rupprecht, who received the Colorado Bioscience Association’s 2021 Institute Leadership Award, is an adjunct professor in the master’s program in biomedical entrepreneurship and regulatory affairs at the University of Colorado Denver’s Anschutz Medical Campus, according to a Flourish news release.

“Jo brings a real understanding of medical device development to Flourish,” Flourish board chairman Jim Kasic said in the release. “She knows the health care space inside and out, how to work with complex regulatory requirements and how to get products to market as quickly as possible.”Flourish was launched last year by Kevin Horky, previously the vice president of business development at Boulder iQ, and chief medical officer Robert Spitz, previously medical director at ICON Government and Public Health Solutions.