Carillon at Boulder Creek senior living community sells for $70M
BOULDER — Carillon at Boulder Creek, a senior living apartment community at 2525 Taft Drive, recently sold for $70 million.
The 117-unit, 128,000-square-foot complex, built in 2010, was offloaded by Residences at Boulder Creek LLC, according to Boulder County property records. That entity is a holding company affiliated with real estate development and investment firm MGL Partners.
The buyer, public records show, was Dial Boulder PropCo LLC, a holding company registered to the Omaha, Nebraska, address of Dial Cos., which owns retail, commercial real estate and multi-family communities throughout the Midwest.
The land on which the Carillon at Boulder Creek was built sold in 2007 for $6.35 million, Boulder County records show.
