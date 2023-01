Trench collapse leads to manslaughter charges for construction company owner

VAIL — Peter Dillon, owner of now defunct Vail construction company A4S LLC, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 23-year-old Marlon Alfredo Diaz in a 2021 trench collapse.

Prosecutors say Dillon and the company failed to implement safety precautions at job sites, according to a Denver Post report.