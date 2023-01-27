Peak Kia North fundraiser results in $7,290 donation to A Woman’s Place

FORT COLLINS — Peak Kia North’s annual Driving Change fundraiser raised $7,290 for A Woman’s Place, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

The fundraiser ran from Nov. 15, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023. Peak Kia North was committed to donating $1 for every $1 raised up to $5,000 and ended up honoring the full $5,000 after the community raised $2,290, resulting in a total donation of $7,290.

“On behalf of the entire Peak Kia North team, thank you to those who contributed to the Driving Change fundraiser,” Dustin Pew, general manager of Peak Kia North, said in a prepared statement. “A Woman’s Place is such an important organization in our community, providing resources and refuge to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, and one that we are proud to support.”

A Woman’s Place shelters and empowers victims and survivors of domestic abuse to become safe, secure, and self-reliant; and through education and collaboration to mobilize the local community to help prevent domestic violence.

Donations made through the campaign will go toward safe shelter housing, safety planning, victim advocacy, case management, legal advocacy and counseling services.

“At A Woman’s Place, we believe that donations aren’t just dollars; they’re investments in the safety and empowerment of domestic violence victims in this community,” said Danielle Souza, outreach coordinator and advocate at A Woman’s Place.