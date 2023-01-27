Alpine Bank eyes $2.5M in donations through debit-card program in 2023

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Alpine Bank aims to donate $2.5 million to charitable causes in 2023 through its debit-card program, as the Glenwood Springs-based bank celebrates its 50th year.

Through Alpine’s Loyalty Debit Card program, when a customer uses a special card for any purchase, Alpine Bank donates 10 cents to support nonprofits and community organizations.

“Just like our years in business, those dimes add up fast,” Glen Jammaron, president of Alpine Bank, said in a prepared statement. “Giving back to our communities is foundational to Alpine Bank’s philosophy, and ultimately, our success. We hope to not only donate $2.5 million in 2023, but to grow that annual support as we embark on our next 50 years.”

Alpine Bank donated a total of $2.07 million in 2022 exclusively through its Loyalty Debit Card program. Colorado communities on the Front Range, mountains, and Western Slope benefited from monies raised in these seven card categories:

Arts: $250,000.

Community: $717,000.

Environment: $381,000.

Education: $353,000.

Colorado Mountain College: $98,000.

Children’s Hospital Colorado: $255,000.

Fort Lewis College: $16,000.

With an Alpine Bank checking account, new and existing customers can participate in the Loyalty Debit Card program. A card can be obtained at a local branch or at alpinebank.com.Additional charitable gifts last year totaled $3.33 million, and Alpine Bank employees contributed more than 20,000 hours of volunteer time to community nonprofits and organizations in 2022.