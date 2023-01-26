Intermountain Healthcare changes name

BROOMFIELD — Intermountain Healthcare has changed its name to Intermountain Health in an effort to emphasize its role in keeping people healthy in addition to providing medical care at its hospitals and clinics.

Intermountain Health is a trade name established with the Colorado Secretary of State Jan. 20 by Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System Inc. The organization’s largest operation in the region is Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette.

Intermountain Health said in a press statement that it announced the name change in 2022 and that the name would be officially changed in 2023.

“The name change was based on feedback from consumers, patients, and employees, and their needs and expectations of a health system. Intermountain Health has also updated its logo to reflect the name change and its commitment to creating better experiences and being a partner in people’s health,” the statement said.

Intermountain and SCL Health merged in March 2022. Intermountain’s headquarters is in Utah; the company maintains a regional office in Broomfield. Intermountain has locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., including 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with about 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers.