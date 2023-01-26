Boulder taking applications for outdoor dining program in February

BOULDER — Restaurants and watering holes interested in participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining pilot program, which expands opportunities for restaurants and brewpubs to increase their outdoor seating areas year-round, can apply starting Feb. 1.

For more information, visit bouldercolorado.gov/services/outdoor-dining-pilot-program.

