Specialized Bicycle layoffs hit Boulder operation

BOULDER — California-headquartered Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. has laid off workers across its organization, including 15 at the company’s Boulder operation.

Four of the laid-off Specialized employees worked in research and product-development roles, with the remainder coming from account management, software development, e-commerce, marketing and program management positions, according to a Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed this month with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. None of the laid-off employees were members of a union, the letter said.

“Over the last three years, the industry has changed at an incredible pace and shown that cycling is more powerful than ever,” Specialized said in a prepared statement. “It’s clear the time has come for transformation and shifts for the future. This past week, Specialized made the incredibly difficult decision to say goodbye to 8% of teammates around the world. With the global economy changing faster than anticipated and rapid changes within cycling, the organization adjustment will allow the brand to be adaptive, whilst still investing in innovation.”

According to the WARN filing, Specialized anticipates that about 120 workers will be laid off companywide.

Companies contemplating layoffs are required by law to file Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act notices so that employees can be aware of the pending actions. WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

In 2017, the Morgan Hill, California-based Specialized leased 14,400-square-feet of industrial space in Boulder, where it has built out its Specialized Innovation Center.

A company representative told BizWest at the time that the Innovation Center serves as a performance-testing and research and development hub for the company.

Specialized layoffs come amid a period of expansion for the company in Boulder County.

Late last month, the company bought the North American headquarters of fellow bike-industry player Pearl Izumi USA Inc. in Louisville.

Specialized paid $14.94 million for the 55,000-square-foot building in the Colorado Technology Center at 101 S. Taylor Ave. with the intent of expanding its Boulder Innovation Center operations.