RMC Pharmaceutical Solutions acquired by private-equity company

LONGMONT — RMC Pharmaceutical Solutions LLC, a Longmont-based company that provides chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) services to drug-makers and other biotechnology companies, has been acquired by Syner-G BioPharma Group.

Syner-G is a life-sciences consultancy within the portfolio of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

“Similar to Syner-G, RMC has an outstanding reputation in the marketplace, an impressive list of clients, and an excellent team of highly qualified, experienced, and dedicated employees. By adding RMC’s exceptional capabilities and employees, Syner-G is building on its long-standing commitment to provide unparalleled expertise and service to customers,” Riverside general partner Craig Stern said in a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RMC Pharma co-founder and CEO Timothy Joy said in the release that he is “delighted to continue to play a key role in the combined business.”