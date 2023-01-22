Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$1,650,000

91 Valley View Way

Boulder, CO 80304

Beds: 4 Total baths: 4 Sq. ft.: 3,064 Acres: 1 County: Boulder Year built: 1978 Property type: Single-family residence Garage spaces: 2 Amenities: eat-in kitchen, cathedral/vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, wood windows, walk-in closet, skylights, kitchen island.

This beautiful contemporary 3 story home was recently remodeled from the ground up and exudes the details of a well thought out, new luxury home. Expansive views of the city, views of the foothills from every room & multiple decks w/hot tub. The kitchen features quartz counter tops, instant hot water with RO filter system, SS appliances large island perfect for entertaining, adjacent to a large deck for entertaining or watching the sunrise. Inviting open floor plan with large windows that welcome the southern sun. Lower level is ready for customization with room for a theater, gaming room or kids play area. The master bedroom also has amazing views all the way to Denver, a large walk-in closet, beautiful master bath with radiant floor heating. Property has 3 new mini-split air conditioners and heated garage with power for EV charging station. Flat parking and complete paved access. Located in coveted Pine brook Hills, only 7 minutes to Broadway and 10 minutes to Pearl St Mall. Water is supplied by the Pine Brook Hills Water district reservoir with fire hydrant located between property line and county road. Truly a valuable and quality asset when living in the mountains!

Listing brokerage: WK Real Estate

Listing agent: Matt Ladwig, broker associate, mladwig@wkre.com, 303-809-0259

View full listing here.