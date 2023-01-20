Yearly lodging occupancy rates generally higher across region
The post-pandemic rebound in lodging occupancy rates continued in 2022 in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, according to a report issued Friday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
With the exception of Estes Park, hotels, motels, inns, bed-and-breakfasts and other overnight accommodations across the region showed healthy increases in 2022 over those of 2021, when COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions were just beginning to ease.
Boulder accommodations, for instance, showed 65.8% occupancy for all of 2022, compared with 56.2% in 2021. Rooms along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor between Broomfield and Denver were 63.3% sold in 2022, well ahead of their 52% figure for the previous year. Inns in Longmont saw an even more dramatic increase: 66.6% in 2022, compared with 51.7% in 2021.
Gains in Northern Colorado were slightly more modest. Fort Collins ended the year with 62% of its rooms occupied, compared with 57.1% for all of 2021. About 66.5% of Loveland’s overnight inventory were filled in 2022, up from 60.8% during the previous year. Greeley, meanwhile, posted the region’s highest year-end occupancy rate at 74.5%, a gain from 2021’s 68.6% figure.
Estes Park saw the region’s only decline, albeit a slight one. For all the nights in 2022, 55% of rooms in the tourist-dependent mountain town were filled, compared with 55.7% in 2021.
For the month of December 2022, Greeley led the region with the highest occupancy rate and lowest average nightly room rate; 65.4% of the Weld County seat’s room nights were occupied at an average room rent of $84.97. Estes Park was at the other end of both spectrums, posting the area’s lowest occupancy rate at 30.7% and highest cost to rent a room for the night at $149.18.
About 49.6% of rooms in Fort Collins were full in December at an average rent of $117.45, while Loveland recorded 53.8% and $108.53.
In the Boulder Valley throughout the total of nights in December, 52% of the rooms had been rented in Longmont for an average rent of $96.12. Boulder nearly matched Estes Park’s average nightly rate at $148.36, selling 43.7% of its rooms, while 42.7% of the rooms were full along the U.S. 36 corridor at an average rent of $109.93 per night.
